Tripura Congress demands home minister’s resignation over deteriorating law and order

The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has issued a stern warning to the state government, stating that it will demand the resignation of the Home Minister—who also serves as the Chief Minister—if the law and order situation fails to improve swiftly.

TPCC president Ashish Kumar Saha, in a letter dated June 28, 2025, addressed to Chief Minister Manik Saha, expressed deep concern over what he termed the “collapse of law and order” in the state. He cited multiple incidents, including the attack on the official residence of Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, allegedly by BJP cadres, as evidence of escalating political violence. Saha accused sections of the ruling party of patronizing anti-social elements to suppress dissent and intimidate opposition voices.



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Additionally, Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury voiced strong criticism, calling out the state administration's failure to restrain politically motivated assaults. He described violence against opposition figures and media persons as orchestrated attacks aimed at silencing critics, alleging the absence of accountability among the ruling establishment.

In widely cited incidents from October 2024, the Congress had previously demanded Chief Minister Manik Saha’s resignation over a spike in crimes including murders, rapes, and robberies. They warned of statewide protests if the government did not act decisively.

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The opposition’s ultimatum underscores growing frustration over governance failures. While the government has yet to respond formally to the recent letter, TPCC leaders have made it clear that continued inaction on maintaining public safety will provoke stronger protest actions, including potential statewide demonstrations.