The Pradesh Congress Committee in Tripura has strongly condemned an incident in which a father and son were assaulted for failing to pay a hefty Rs 5 lakh as Durga Puja subscription in Bishalgarh, situated in the Sepahijala district of the state. The Congress party has called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice and for stern action against those involved in the act of extortion and violence.

In a press statement released by the Bishalgarh division of the Congress, it was alleged that on October 11, members of the Rautkhala Yuva Sanstha called upon a local minority citizen, Dulal Mia, and his son, demanding a substantial sum of Rs 5 lakh as a subscription fee for Durga Puja.

Dulal Mia, who is of modest means, conveyed his inability to meet this financial demand. However, given that he holds the position of vice-president of the Bishalgarh District Congress of the Indian National Congress, the club authorities took an aggressive stance. They forcibly detained Dulal Mia and his son inside the club premises and subjected them to severe physical assault. Additionally, they issued threats to the Congress leader and insisted that he vacate the area if he didn't comply with their demands.

The situation took an even more disturbing turn when Dulal's wife attempted to intervene and secure the release of her husband and son. She too fell victim to physical assault and received threats of dire consequences.

Dulal Mia is currently receiving medical treatment at Tripura Medical College. The Bishalgarh District Congress Committee has issued a resounding condemnation of the incident, calling for a thorough investigation and demanding that the perpetrators be brought to justice.

The President of the Congress party has since visited the victim at the hospital, expressing solidarity and support in the face of this unfortunate incident.

In the wake of this incident, the Tripura Police in Bishalgarh has taken action against another club, 'Naboday Sangha,' which stands accused of forcibly collecting Durga Puja subscriptions from various transport agencies and laden vehicles.

The police, in a statement, mentioned that they had received complaints regarding the coercive collection of Durga Puja subscriptions by this club committee. A show cause notice has been issued, requiring the club committee to explain why a criminal case should not be registered against its members and why the puja ceremony should not be halted by the competent authority.

The club committee has been directed to submit their explanation by the specified deadline, and any failure to comply will result in further legal action.