The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee, on September 19 met Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu demanding removal of state’s Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma. They called for a proper investigation into his alleged corrupt practices, including submitting a false affidavit to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

A six delegation of Congress leaders led by its president Asish Kumar Saha, MLA Gopal Chandra Roy, former President Pijush Kanti Biswas, Chairman of Adivasi Congress Sabda Kumar Jamatia, Ex MLA Asok Debbarma and Advisor of Adivasi Congress Monmohan Reang met Governor Nallu and submitted a memorandum.

In the memorandum, the party stated that Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, a member of the highest policy-making body — the Congress Working Committee (CWC), flagged concerns about corruption in a Rs 1,400 crore World Bank-funded project aimed at the socioeconomic development of tribal communities.

“The project was designed to be implemented through the Tribal Welfare department but a society was formed under the nomenclature 'TRESP' for implementation. During discussion on the issue in the just concluded Assembly Session, the Congress leader obliquely alleged that Tribal Affairs Minister Bikash Debbarma had amassed wealth for himself and his family members in a period of over one year since he started serving as a minister”, the memorandum reads.

It further reads that the alleged assets of the minister listed by the Congress leader include a 3-BHK apartment in Mahavir Enclave in New Delhi, an under-construction house in Lambucherra near Agartala, petrol pump registered under his son's name, property at the foot-hills of Baramura near Champaknagar under Khowai District where massive construction going on, and other properties.

“In his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, he had declared himself as a social worker and stated that he only had assets worth 56 lacs. In the affidavit the minster mentioned an amount of Rs 8,67,000 thousands he had taken as loan from various banks and Minister's spouse is listed as a housewife in the affidavit”, it reads.

Congress leaders also pointed that Bikas Debbarma acquired these assets within 1.5 years of becoming the minister.

“Minister Bikash Debbarma had addressed a press Conference on 14th September 2024 and proclaimed himself as a zamindar, agreed to haveing flat in Delhi, under- construction house in Lambucherra near Agartala, Nandanagar, Teliamura, but during Election the minister didn't show these assets. It is clearly proved that minister Bikash Debbarma has lied to the Election Commission by giving false Affidavit. So We Tripura Pradesh Congress demand not only sacking of Bikash Debbarma from the Ministry by the Counciler of Ministers but also his MLAship also be dismissed by the Election Commission”, it added.