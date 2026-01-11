Tripura Congress demands restoration of MNREGA, says VB GRAM G to snatch people’s rights

Demanding the scrapping of VB GRAM G Act, the Tripura Congress on Sunday, January 11 claimed that the new act is nothing but an attempt to snatch basic rights from the people while placing an extra financial burden on the state.

While staging a silent protest below the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Circuit House in Agartala, Tripura Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha said that the protest was being held across all nine organisational districts of the Congress in the state.

He said that MNREGA was implemented to provide a guarantee of 100 days of work and to ensure the rights of the public.

“But the present government has scrapped MNREGA by erasing the name of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, through whom India achieved freedom. They have maligned Gandhi’s name before the world. The BJP and RSS have hatched a conspiracy,” said Saha.

Former minister and Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, who also joined the protest, said that across the country and in every district, the Congress is holding sit-in protests demanding the restoration of the MNREGA Act.

“The main aim behind the VB GRAM G Act is to snatch the right to work and wages while placing an extra financial burden on the state. Now, work will no longer be universal; it will be decided selectively in certain areas or villages, leading to widespread uncertainty. We in the Congress believe this is a direct attack on the basic rights of the people. We demand the reintroduction of the MNREGA Act and the scrapping of the VB GRAM G Act. This is also a direct attack on Mahatma Gandhi. They worship murderers, which everyone is aware of, and are trying to erase the name of the Father of the Nation through fundamentalist forces. They have snatched the basic rights of the people,” he said.