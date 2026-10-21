Tripura Congress Legislature Party leader Birajit Sinha has urged Chief Minister Manik Saha to intervene and ensure strict legal action over the alleged racial harassment and humiliation of a youth from Tripura in Delhi.

In a letter dated October 21, Sinha expressed concern over a video circulating on social media that purportedly shows an individual identified as Amir Shokeen harassing a youth from the state.

Sinha said no Indian citizen should be made to feel like an outsider in their own country because of their physical appearance, ethnic identity or regional background. He stressed that people from Tripura and the Northeast deserve the same dignity, respect and protection as other citizens.

The Congress leader said the youth’s reported statement that he was not Chinese but belonged to Tripura was particularly distressing, adding that no citizen should have to defend their national identity to avoid humiliation or discrimination.

He called for racial profiling, harassment and intimidation to be addressed firmly and urged Saha to coordinate with the Central government to ensure legal action against the person responsible, in accordance with the law.

Sinha also referred to the case of Anjel Chakma, a youth from Tripura who died following an attack in Dehradun, saying it remained a painful reminder of the consequences of racial prejudice against people from the Northeast.

The Congress leader said the state government must treat the latest allegation seriously and take steps to protect the dignity, security and fundamental rights of people from Tripura and the wider Northeast.

“The dignity and safety of the people of Tripura are non-negotiable,” Sinha said in the letter, adding that racial discrimination and harassment had no place in a democratic society.

The allegations concerning the incident in Delhi have not been independently established in the material provided.