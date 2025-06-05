The Tripura Pradesh Congress has called on the state government to impose an immediate and complete ban on single-use plastics and flex banners, citing environmental degradation and increasing health hazards. The demand came during a public gathering organised on World Environment Day to highlight the state’s growing struggle with plastic pollution.

Speaking at the event, senior Congress leader and MLA Sudip Roy Barman issued a strong warning about the environmental and health consequences of unchecked plastic use in the state.

“Our ecological balance is being destroyed,” Barman said. “Most of the food we consume is packed in plastic. This has led to serious health issues like cancer. Floods are inundating large areas, and the main reason behind this is plastic, especially plastic water bottles. These bottles block drainage systems and prevent water from seeping into the ground. We are digging our own graves.”

He accused the state administration of neglecting the issue and hinted that financial interests may be standing in the way of enforcement. “If a minister is involved in the flex printing business and his financial interests are being protected, then we have nothing to say,” Barman remarked. He appealed to the public to stop using plastic items like banners, bottles, and disposable utensils.

Tripura Congress President Asish Kumar Saha also addressed the crowd, criticising the government for contributing to the problem rather than solving it. “The most widely used medium for government publicity in our state is flex banners. Despite a ban, the ruling party and government themselves are violating it. The State Pollution Control Board remains inactive,” Saha said.

Saha and Barman both underlined the need for joint efforts by citizens and the administration, warning that recurring floods, blocked drainage systems, and soil pollution are symptoms of a crisis that can no longer be ignored.

The Congress leaders said the World Environment Day theme—“Beat Plastic Pollution”—should not remain symbolic. They urged the state government to enforce existing regulations and adopt stricter measures to phase out non-biodegradable materials.

Tripura, like many states, has experienced an increase in urban flooding and environmental degradation in recent years. Experts have often cited poor waste management and plastic-clogged drains as major contributors.