Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Ashish Kumar Saha on Friday has written a letter to the Chairman of the Tripura Human Right Commission demanding to take appropriate measures to stop violation of human rights and requested to visit communal tension-affected areas in the state.

In the letter, PCC President Saha said that some violations of human rights as well as taking of effective and fruitful measures to stop violations of human rights in Tripura.

“The incidents of Gandacherra, Kadamtala and Kaitarbari are clear instances of violation of human rights. In Gandacherra people are kept in relief camps depriving them of personal liberty. Incidences of murder have occurred frequently in all parts of the state. Women are not safe at all. The slogan by ruling party activists "Beti Parao Beti Bachao" is nothing but a mockery to women. The incidence of rapes in recent times is in high order. Human rights are violated even in police custody”, he said.



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He claimed that effective action has not been taken on the part of the Human Rights Commission to protect people from violation of human rights.

“In view of the above I would, therefore, request you to take appropriate measures to stop the violation of human rights & request you to visit the affected areas of Gandacherra, Kaitarbari and Kadamtala at the earliest”, he added.