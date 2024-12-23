Former Tripura Chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP, Biplab Kumar Deb, on December 23 stated that the state Congress handed over power to the communists due to hereditary succession.

Deb made this statement while addressing a blood donation camp in Agartala.

He said that those who run family-centric parties do not appreciate leaders who come directly from the grassroots and do not belong to families with generations tied to a political party.

“My father was never a chief minister. And Prime Minister Narendra Modi rose to the position from being a tea seller. That is why people like the BJP. The people of Tripura, however, know the history of those who came from prominent families and became prime ministers. For example, the Congress in Tripura handed over power to the communists due to hereditary succession. If Union Home Minister Amit Shah had not sent me to Tripura, the state would not have been freed from communist rule by now,” he said.

Speaking about the blood donation camp, MP Biplab Kumar Deb emphasized that the people of Tripura have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“That is why Home Minister Amit Shah has visited the state and assured that he will make Tripura a developed state,” he said.

Taking a dig at former Congress Chief Minister Samir Ranjan Barman and his son, Congress MLA and former Minister Sudip Roy Barman, the Lok Sabha MP said, “When the BJP-led government was formed in Tripura in 2018, both of them raised the question that people from their family should lead. Why should Biplab Kumar Deb be made the Chief Minister? Biplab Kumar Deb was never a Pradhan or MLA. But the people are above all, and it is the people who have decided what needs to be done,” he said.

Commenting on the recent selection of BJP Mandal Presidents, Biplab Kumar Deb said the new Mandal Presidents would work for the welfare of the people while adhering to the party's rules and regulations.

“If they do not perform their duties properly, they will be removed from the post of President. The people of Tripura have brought the BJP to power. The Mandal President is the head of a Mandal. Their responsibility extends beyond the party. They must also serve the people and ensure that the benefits of government projects reach them. Being a Mandal President does not mean just visiting the party office. If any Mandal President does not work properly, they will be removed from the post,” he added.