The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has lodged a complaint with the Tripura Human Rights Commission regarding alleged human rights violations affecting residents living beyond the barbed wire fence along the India-Bangladesh border.

The complaint focuses on two critical issues: restrictive border gate closures by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and recent electricity disconnections to families living in border areas.

"Despite the rules and regulations approved by the central government, recently, without any valid reason, a section of the BSF has been closing the gate at 5 PM, thereby creating difficulties for the people living on the border in earning their livelihood and purchasing daily necessities," TPCC stated in their letter.

The party claims BSF personnel are also limiting the quantity of essential goods border residents can purchase during designated hours.

The complaint highlights specific concerns about electricity disconnections affecting over 100 families in Motinagar village in West District. According to the TPCC, the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) cut power on March 27 following "orders from higher authorities."

Border residents argue that the problem stems from fence placement. "If the fence had been built at a distance of 150 meters from the zero line as per regulations, they would not have faced any issues. However, the fence was constructed at a distance of 500-700 metres from the zero line," the letter explained.

The Congress also reported similar electricity disconnections affecting 20 minority families in Jaipur near Agartala city.

"These incidents constitute gross human rights violations. Electricity is a fundamental necessity in modern life, and disconnecting legally obtained electricity connections, especially without considering the education of students, is unacceptable," the complaint stated.

The TPCC has requested the Human Rights Commission to intervene to ensure immediate restoration of electricity and appropriate measures allowing border residents to sustain their livelihoods without hindrances.

The Congress also alleged authorities have remained silent regarding cross-border smuggling of drugs, cattle, and other goods while imposing restrictions on legitimate residents.