Tripura Congress holds protest across state against soaring electricity tariff prices, smart meters, and political violence

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee, today organized a protest rally across the state as well as in front of the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) office in Agartala opposing the steep hike in electricity tariffs, the imposition of prepaid billing and smart meters, skyrocketing PNG and CNG prices, increased road tax, and the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.



The rally also condemned the recent wave of alleged attacks on opposition leaders, including Congress MLA and CWC Permanent Invitee Sudip Roy Barman, MLA Gopal Roy, and legislators of other non-BJP parties.



In a press statement PCC said that Congress leaders alleged that the attacks were carried out by anti-social elements backed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to suppress democratic opposition.

Speaking at the rally, Pradesh Congress spokesperson Prabir Chakraborty accused the Modi government of implementing policies that favor corporate interests while burdening the common people.

“Every major scheme launched since 2014 has aimed to benefit corporates while draining the pockets of ordinary citizens,” Chakraborty said.



He pointed to the implementation of GST as a key example, stating that it has placed essential commodities beyond the reach of the poor.



“Between 2022 and 2024, around 2.33 lakh fraudulent companies embezzled Rs 3.2 lakh crore through Input Tax Credit fraud under the nose of the so-called 'chowkidar',” he alleged.

Referring to digital transactions, Chakraborty said that while crores were spent on promoting private firms like Paytm and Google Pay, little has been done to safeguard users.

“In the last one year and ten months alone, 44 lakh cases of digital fraud led to losses of Rs 6,794 crore,” he claimed, citing official data.



The Congress spokesperson also attacked the central government’s privatization drive in the power sector.

According to Chakraborty, TSECL’s financial condition has worsened significantly.



“In 2018, the corporation had deposits of Rs 350 crore. Now, its debt burden has surpassed Rs 1,000 crore. The quality of power supply has drastically declined, with frequent outages affecting even sensitive zones like GB Pant Hospital’s ICU,” he stated.



Chakraborty warned that the prepaid smart meter system would disproportionately impact financially weaker sections.



“Once balance runs out, people will have to recharge like mobile phones to restore power—this could worsen the crisis for poor families,” he said.



The Congress party also demanded a rollback of the more than 100% hike in PNG, CNG prices, and increased road taxes over the past seven and a half years.

Lastly, the party sought immediate arrest of those allegedly involved in violent attacks on opposition leaders and party workers.