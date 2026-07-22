Tripura Congress holds protest over NEET paper leak, demands union education minister's resignation

The Tripura Pradesh Congress on Wednesday, July 22, held a protest rally in Agartala against the alleged police action on students demonstrating over the NEET paper leak controversy, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The protest was organised as part of the Congress party's nationwide campaign against alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the alleged leak of NEET question papers.

Addressing the gathering, former minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman alleged that the country's education system had been crippled by repeated examination frauds and paper leaks. He said the nationwide agitation was being led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to seek accountability and reforms in the examination system.

Roy Barman alleged that students protesting the alleged paper leak were subjected to a police lathi charge and claimed that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were manhandled during protests in New Delhi. He also alleged that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Sonia Gandhi were insulted during the demonstration.

"We want to raise our voice from Tripura. Students and youth will continue this movement until justice is delivered," Roy Barman said.

The Congress leader said the party's key demands include the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a discussion in Parliament on overhauling the country's education system, an expression of regret from the Prime Minister, and the withdrawal of cases registered against protesting students.

He asserted that the party would continue its protests alongside students and youth until these demands are met.

The demonstration in Agartala comes amid nationwide protests by the Congress over the alleged NEET paper leak issue and the police action against students participating in demonstrations in the national capital.