Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee, on April 22, announced the launch of ‘Save Constitution Abhiyan’ to raise awareness about Constitutional values, and the ‘Ghar Ghar Abhiyan’ to strengthen the party organisation.

Speaking on the matter, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha said that he chaired a meeting with all the wings of the Pradesh Congress today to discuss about the party’s upcoming programs.

“We have held a meeting with all the wings of the Tripura Pradesh Congress. In this meeting, we discussed the Save Constitution Abhiyan. This program will be launched starting from block to district level,” he said.

Saha, who was accompanied by former Minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, said that they are also awaring the state party leaders and workers about the decisions and steps taken during the All India Congress’s national convention held in Gujarat.

“We have undertaken a 1.15-month program which has to be fulfilled and decided by the All India Congress Committee, and later we will hold the Ghar Ghar Abhiyan. This year, to strengthen the organisation, the Save Constitution Abhiyan and Ghar Ghar Abhiyan initiatives were taken. Through the Save Constitution Abhiyan, we are demanding a caste-based census across the country. To implement this, the All India Congress is protesting,” he said.

Saha also criticised the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 and said that the party is protesting the Waqf Amendment Act and will continue to protest against it to protect all kinds of rights of the Muslim people.