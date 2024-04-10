Senior politician and former President of Pradesh Congress Committee, Pijush Kanti Biswas on Wednesday urged people to cast their votes in favor of the INDI bloc to rid themselves of the injustices perpetrated by the BJP over the past 10 years.

Addressing a press conference, Biswas alleged that the BJP government has not only wreaked havoc on the country but also on Tripura.

“The last 10 years have been a period of injustice in the country. To escape this injustice, people must unite and vote for the INDI alliance because this BJP government has not only destroyed the country but also Tripura. Using brute force, they aim to govern the country. The British did the same, but they failed to rule the country after a period and had to flee. Therefore, the upcoming elections are of utmost importance,” he said.



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Biswas emphasized that whether India will remain a democratic country or not depends on this election.

He stated that the BJP has failed to fulfill the promises it made before coming into power.

“The party is deceiving and cheating the people. If the Narendra Modi-led government is elected for the third time, democracy in the country will cease to exist. To safeguard democracy, everyone must unite and vote in favor of INDI bloc candidates,” he added.