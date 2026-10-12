Tripura Congress leaders join Delhi protest, demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s arrest

Tripura Congress leaders on October 10 joined the party’s protest in New Delhi, demanding the arrest and resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and accusing the BJP of securing electoral victories through alleged irregularities.

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Asish Kumar Saha alleged that the BJP had used the Chief Election Commissioner to influence electoral outcomes. He also demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over what he described as an alleged conspiracy.

“We strongly protest against these alleged illegal practices and demand the arrest of Gyanesh Kumar and his resignation from the post. We are also demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister,” Saha said.

Saha said Tripura Congress leaders had travelled to Delhi to participate in the demonstration under the leadership of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He warned that the party would intensify its agitation if its demands were not met.

He also appealed to the public to join the movement, saying the protest was aimed at protecting democracy and upholding the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said party leaders had assembled in the national capital under the slogan “No SIR”, demanding the withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Barman questioned the functioning of the Election Commission and alleged that electoral irregularities were undermining the democratic process. He accused the BJP of repeatedly winning elections through alleged electoral fraud and suppressing the voices of voters.

“The people have understood how votes are being taken away through alleged manipulation. That is why the Congress is on the streets, fighting for the people,” Barman said.

The Congress leaders reiterated their demand for accountability in the electoral process and said their agitation would continue until their concerns were addressed.

The allegations against the BJP and the Election Commission were made by Congress leaders at the protest.