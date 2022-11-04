A five delegation of the Tripura Pradesh Congress committee on Friday met the Director General of Tripura Police demanding immediate action against a section of police for their impartial role in their duty.

The delegation members were Congress MLA and former minister Sudip Roy Barman, Senior Congress leader and Ex MLA Asish Kumar Saha, former Congress president Gopal Chandra Roy and two other leaders who met the DGP Amitabh Ranjan at Police Headquarters.

While speaking with reporters, Ex MLA Asish Saha said claimed that anarchy is prevailing across the state.

“On the observation of Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s death anniversary, the ruling party-backed goondas have carried out a series of attacks on the Congress workers, and leaders across the state. Our party workers are now undergoing treatment”, he alleged.

On the recent violence in the Bishalgarh sub-division in the Sepahijala district, the Congress leader said that the BJP-backed goondas fired openly, ablaze the one party of Pradesh Congress which was supposed to inaugurate yesterday.

“They (BJP) brought goondas from other areas and unleashed an attack on our workers when they were preparing for the program of the inauguration of our party office. They (BJP) set fire to the party office and when the fire service officials rushed to the spot they also attacked them”, Saha alleged.

He also raised questions over the role of Bishalgarh Sub-divisional police officer Rahul Das and claimed that he has played the role of RSS worker.

“Police taking suo moto cases against Congress workers in which they are even not responsible. Police booked congress workers with fake cases and arrested them. One after another Congress workers, and leaders are coming under attack. Even after filing FIRs with names police are not taking any action. But the police register fake cases against Congress workers and arrest them. We have met the DGP and clearly demanded to take strict actions against such police officers or else Congress will not sit idle or mum. We will organize a massive protest and for which we will hold a meeting with all the senior leaders of the Congress including its state president tomorrow,” he added.