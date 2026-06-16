Tripura Congress meets CRPF DIG, seeks action over alleged lathi charge by Assistant Commandant during NEET protest

A Tripura Congress delegation on June 16 met the DIG of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Agartala, demanding disciplinary action against one Assistant Commandant who has allegedly resorted to lathi charge and used slang language on Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress workers, including female workers, leading to injuries to some of them.

On Monday, when the Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress staged a protest over the NEET issues in Agartala, the CRPF resorted to lathi charge on the workers, and a video went viral where it was seen that one Assistant Commandant identified as Ram Kumar using slang language on the Youth Congress workers.

Today, a delegation including Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha, MLA Sudip Roy Barman, and Youth Congress President Neel Kamal Saha met the DIG.

Later, former minister and MLA Roy Barman said that without any provocation from the Youth Congress, lathi charge was carried out, and force was used, leaving many with serious injuries.

“The way one Assistant Commandant CRPF used the language on women power is nothing but insulting. We can’t tolerate this. We can tolerate lathi charge, blood is coming, but the language used on women power can’t be tolerated. Today we have come here in the CRPF headquarters in Shalbagan, met the DIG and submitted a letter with all proof. We have respect for CRPF, but the way some bhakt of BJP are working, disciplinary action should be taken against him,” he said.

Roy Barman said that the DIG has assured them of taking strict action.

“We have also filed an FIR against the Assistant Commandant Ram Kumar as no lathi charge order came from Additional Superintendent of Tripura Police, Officer-in-Charge, and without this how can they resort to lathi charge. We have demanded disciplinary action. His attempt was to eliminate our activist. A fear of psychosis was created to suppress the youth’s voice. But we don’t fear such things,” he added.