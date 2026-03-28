Tripura Congress MLA accuses BJP MLAs of focusing on “commission business”, attends door-to-door bypoll

Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on March 28 alleged that ruling BJP MLAs are now busy with “commission-based activities” instead of working for the people.

Roy Barman made these remarks while participating in a door-to-door campaign for Congress candidate Chayan Bhattacharya in the Dharmanagar Assembly constituency for the by-poll in Tripura’s North district.

The campaign was led by senior Congress leader and MLA Sudip Roy Barman, who marched alongside hundreds of party workers and supporters through the Padmapur area.

The rally drew significant public attention, with many locals joining and showing interest in the campaign. Alongside the procession, Congress workers also carried out extensive door-to-door canvassing to directly connect with voters.

Addressing the media, Roy Barman emphasized that “development is a beautiful word,” but said its true meaning lies in the real-life progress experienced by the people.

He stated that voters would judge whether Dharmanagar has witnessed genuine development, including improvements in economic conditions, employment opportunities, healthcare, and education.

The Congress MLA further pointed out that rising prices of essential commodities have put pressure on ordinary citizens, questioning whether incomes have kept pace with inflation.

Highlighting the concerns of youth and farmers, he said people would evaluate how many jobs the government has created and how effectively it has addressed public issues.

Roy Barman also alleged that governance has shifted towards “commission-based practices” rather than focusing on public welfare.