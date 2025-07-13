Tripura Congress MLA alleges BJP-backed groups blocking BEUP development works

Tripura Pradesh Congress MLA Gopal Chandra Roy on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP government in Tripura, alleging that certain groups backed by the party are deliberately obstructing developmental works under the Bidhayak Elaka Unnayan Prakalpa (BEUP) scheme.





Roy made the remarks while conducting a door-to-door campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, in Agartala.





Speaking to reporters, Roy highlighted the ongoing hardships faced by the common people.





“There is a severe water crisis in Agartala, electricity tariffs have gone up, gas prices are high, and people are being charged Rs 10,000 for smart meter installations. While the BJP is opposing smart meters in West Bengal, they are implementing the same in Tripura. The government should provide smart meters free of cost,” he demanded.

He further alleged that even after funds are sanctioned under the BEUP scheme, a section of people backed by the BJP is intentionally causing delays in its execution.





“The Sub-Divisional Magistrate is maintaining silence. People are suffering due to this apathy. The BJP government must intervene and roll back such anti-people decisions,” Roy said.





Taking a jibe at the BJP-led government, the MLA said, “They have failed to fulfill their promises. Now, all that is left is for them to claim they will take people to the moon and build houses for them there.”