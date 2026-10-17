Tripura Congress MLA and former minister Sudip Roy Barman has been named among 31 Congress leaders appointed as observers by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to oversee the party’s ‘Vote Bachao–Desh Bachao’ campaign across clusters of districts.

According to a press release issued by AICC General Secretary K. C. Venugopal on October 16, 2026, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the appointment of AICC observers for the campaign, with immediate effect.

The appointed observers will be responsible for overseeing and coordinating the campaign across their respective clusters of districts. The initiative, titled ‘Vote Bachao–Desh Bachao’ (Save the Vote, Save the Nation), reflects the Congress party’s focus on electoral issues and the protection of democratic rights.