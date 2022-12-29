Former minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on December 29 termed the BJP-led Tripura government as a ‘liar’ and ‘Oppressor’ as the government has failed miserably to fulfil the commitments of pre-poll promises of the 2018 assembly election.

The Pradesh congress on December 29 held a massive rally to show the strength of the party in which former BJP MLA DC Hrangkhawl and Rajkumar Sarkar brother of former and later BJP MLA Dilip Sarkar joined the Congress.

The procession was led by TPCC president and former MLA Birajit Sinha, former CLP leader Gopal Chandra Roy, former Health minister and incumbent Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, former MLA Asish Kumar Saha, Congress state in-charge and CWC member Dr Ajay Kumar, AICC secretary Szarita Laitphlang, Pradesh Youth Congress president Rakhu Das, NSUI state president Samrat Roy and a large number of tribal and non-tribal supporters from different parts of the state.

During the event, Congress highlighted the faults of the BJP government and alleged that not a single promise was fulfilled from their vision document.

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“Before coming into power in 2018, the BJP promised so many things to people but not a single promise was fulfilled. The current BJP government promised to fill up 50 thousand vacancies within a year through a transparent recruitment process but the government lied in this case too. The government also failed to implement the 7th CPC for employees”, Barman said.

He also lashed the BJP government for using the sacked 10, 323 teachers by promising to solve the issue.

He also alleged that the BJP had produced “Bike Bahini” in these five years who are attacking people, setting fire to the houses of opposition parties’ supporters, and fooling people.

At last, Roy Barman appealed to the people of Tripura for giving Congress party a chance in the assembly elections of 2023 as they have witnessed 25 years of the CPIM-led Left Front government’s regime and now the 5-year regime of the BJP-led government.