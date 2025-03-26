Former Tripura Minister and Congress Legislator Sudip Roy Barman, on March 26, criticised the decision of the Principal Opposition party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), to boycott the remaining days of the Tripura Legislative Assembly session, calling it a discredit to the Tripura government.

The Tripura Budget session 2025-26, which commenced on March 21, will continue till April 1.

Accusing Tripura Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswabandhu Sen of misusing his power and not following Assembly rules and procedures, the principal opposition CPIM on March 26 decided to boycott the entire ongoing Budget session.

Reacting to the matter, Roy Barman said that this is a very unfortunate incident.

“I have never seen such incidents in the Tripura Legislative Assembly before. As the ruling party is in the majority, they will take advantage, but how can they insult the opposition leader and not allow the opposition to speak inside the house? All norms and dignity have been disregarded, and by using muscle and money power, they are doing whatever they want. The Speaker, who is insulting his chair, is setting a wrong precedent for newcomers, who will think and learn that this is the system. This Assembly is running against all norms and rules. This is very shameful,” he said.

Roy Barman further stated that the decision of the principal opposition CPIM to boycott the remaining days of the Assembly is very shameful for the government.

“I have never seen or heard of passing any budget without the principal opposition. This is the government’s discredit. I appeal to Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha to intervene and resolve this issue. Whatever is happening is not acceptable. They are doing whatever they want,” he added.