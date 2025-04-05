Former Tripura Minister and Congress Legislature Sudip Roy Barman on Saturday in a letter to the Chief Secretary Jitendra Kumar Sinha requesting Child Care Leave for women working as contractual staff under the Tripura Government.

Roy Barman in his letter wrote that it is widely recognized that child care is a fundamental responsibility that significantly impacts the well-being and development of children and currently, permanent women employees are entitled to Child Care Leave, which allows them to fulfill their maternal duties while maintaining their professional commitments.

"However, contractual women employees, who play a crucial role in various government departments, do not have access to this essential leave, putting them at a significant disadvantage. Many of these contractual employees are primary caregivers for their children and face immense challenges in balancing work and family responsibilities", he said.



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Sudip pointed out that denying them CCL forces them to take unpaid leave or resign from their jobs, leading to financial instability and mental distress.

"Furthermore, recognizing and granting Child Care Leave to contractual women employees will promote gender equality and foster an inclusive and supportive work environment", he wrote.

Requesting to the Chief Secretary, the Congress MLA asked him to consider implementing a policy that allows contractual women staff under the Government of Tripura to avail Child Care Leave.

"This would not only enhance their well-being but also contribute to a more productive and motivated workforce. I sincerely urge your office to look into this matter and take the necessary steps to ensure fair and just working conditions for all women employees under contractual service. I would appreciate if the state government takes appropriate steps at the earliest in this regard", he added.