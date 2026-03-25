Tripura Congress MLA flags alleged encroachment at Kailashahar Airport land, seeks AAI’s intervention

Tripura Congress MLA Birajit Sinha on March 25 wrote to the Airport Director of Airports Authority of India (AAI) at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, alleging illegal encroachment and unauthorised construction on AAI land at Kailashahar in Unakoti district and seeking urgent action.

In his letter, Sinha claimed that land belonging to the Airports Authority at the defunct Kailashahar Airport is facing multiple instances of illegal occupation. Although the airport is currently non-operational, the state government has initiated steps to revive it.

“Several portions of the land have been occupied, and roads have been constructed without authorisation. It has further been observed that Advocate Sanjib Debroy, Government Public Prosecutor, is rapidly filling the land and proceeding with construction of structures. Such activities are being carried out without proper approval from the concerned authority,” the MLA stated in the letter.

He said the alleged developments have triggered dissatisfaction and negative reactions among residents of Kailashahar, warning that the situation is becoming increasingly sensitive and could lead to further complications if not addressed immediately.

Sinha added that while the matter has been reported to the local police station, the authority to take action rests with the Airports Authority of India, as the land belongs to it.

He also alleged that certain social activities are being conducted on the premises, further raising concerns over unauthorised use of the land.

“In view of the above, you are kindly requested to take immediate and necessary action to stop all illegal encroachments and unauthorised constructions on the land and restore proper control over the property,” the letter stated.