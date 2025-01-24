Tripura Congress MLA Birajit Sinha, on January 24, urged the state government to begin the repair or reconstruction of the Manu River embankment in Kailashahar Sub-division, Unakoti District, as soon as possible. He warned that failure to do so could result in severe flood conditions in the sub-division.

He said that the party, on January 25, will hold a protest demanding the renovation or reconstruction of the dam and Swiss gates on the banks of the Manu River in Kailashahar Sub-division.

This afternoon, MLA Birajit Sinha and District Congress President and Vice Chairman of Gaurnagar Panchayat Samiti Md. Badruzzaman visited the embankments on the banks of the Manu River in various areas under Kailashahar Sub-division.

“The condition of the embankments in each area is very deplorable. Somewhere the embankment is broken, somewhere the embankment is low, and somewhere the embankment is smaller than the specified size. Local villagers complain that sand carts and large trucks are passing over the embankment every day in this deplorable condition of the embankment. Moreover, every year during the monsoon, the administration spends lakhs of rupees and dumps sandbags on the embankment and on the banks of the Manu River. The villagers also complain that the administration does not get the embankment work done permanently after the monsoon season,” he said.

The MLA said that the state government should start the work of repairing or reconstructing the Manu River embankment in Kailashahar very soon.

He expressed his fear that if the work is not started soon, Kailashahar will be under water in the upcoming monsoon.

Moreover, the MLA made a more serious complaint that the Swiss gates next to the embankment have been damaged due to lack of repairs for a long time. Water is not drained through the Swiss gates.

“The dam and Swiss gates were built on the banks of the Manu River in Kailashahar about forty years ago. They have never been renovated since then. Even no official from the Flood Control Department has visited the dam for a long time. The dam on the banks of the Manu River has become so deplorable due to the indifference of the department officials,” he said.