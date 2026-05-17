Tripura Congress MLA slams Centre over economy condition, foreign policy

Senior Congress leader and party’s MLA Sudip Roy Barman launched a blistering attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre on Sunday, May 17 accusing it of economic mismanagement, foreign policy failure, and a "sale of talent" in the country.

Speaking at an important executive meeting of the newly elected representatives of the Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress, held at the Agartala Students Health Home, MLA Barman said the country’s situation is "not good."

He claimed the economy is in a state of turmoil and the central government's foreign policy is a "complete failure."

"One truth after another is now coming to the fore. People are realizing what a mistake they made by making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister. Narendra Modi is listening to whatever the US President says," Barman asserted.

The Congress MLA further alleged that the BJP government does not speak for the country and its citizens.

"Therefore, people need to be made aware of this BJP government. Before that, the youth need to be united to strengthen the organization," he said.

In an explosive statement regarding the recent leak of the NEET exam question paper, Congress MLA Barman claimed that "talent is currently being sold" during the tenure of this government. "They know nothing except money. Therefore, the youth must come forward to save this country," he added.

The presence of Youth Congress workers and supporters was noticeable at the event, which was also attended by All India Youth Congress in-charge Manish Sharma, Pradesh Congress President Ashish Kumar Saha, Province Youth Congress in-charge Zeesan Ahmed, and other senior leaders.

The meeting focused on organizational strengthening and the role of youth in countering the ruling BJP's narrative ahead of upcoming electoral challenges.