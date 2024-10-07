Former Tripura Minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Monday claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched to disrupt peace in the state.

Roy Barman’s statement followed the violence that occurred on Sunday between two religious communities in Kadamtala, under Tripura’s North District.



“A conspiracy has been going on for a long time. The BJP is trying to create conflict between tribals and non-tribals, Hindus and Muslims. The situation escalated after forceful subscription collections, leading to a clash between two religious groups. Then, some BJP-backed goons from outside the area worsened the situation. One person even lost their life. On Monday, in front of the police, shops were looted and vandalized. The BJP is attempting to create unrest in Tripura. We must rise against such actions and unite in protest. The BJP is using divisive politics based on religion and caste,” he said.



Sudip Roy Barman also accused the police of failing to control the situation, stating, “The police are spineless. They weren’t given the freedom to act. Everything happened right in front of them



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