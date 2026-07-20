Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman seeks High Court-monitored probe into DGP’s death

Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman has called for a fair, impartial and transparent investigation into the death of Tripura Director General of Police (DGP), stating that the incident raises serious questions and warrants judicial oversight.

Expressing shock over the DGP’s demise, Roy Barman paid tribute to the senior police officer, describing him as “one of the most honest police officers Tripura has ever witnessed.”

“I was deeply shocked to hear about his death,” the Congress leader said, urging senior police officials to uncover the truth behind what he termed a tragic incident through a comprehensive investigation.

Roy Barman further claimed that he had been informed by another senior Tripura Police officer that the DGP was under mental anxiety prior to his death. He said it was important for investigators to ascertain the nature and cause of that anxiety, if the information is found to be accurate, as it could have relevance to the probe.

Pointing to the circumstances surrounding the death, Roy Barman noted that the DGP died while in uniform inside his office room and said the circumstances appeared to be unnatural.

“These facts raise several serious questions that deserve a proper and transparent inquiry,” he stated.