Tripura Congress MLA suspended from Assembly over DGP suicide note row, CPI(M) stages walkout

Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman was suspended from the Tripura Legislative Assembly on Monday, August 31, after he raised questions over the alleged suicide note of former state DGP Anurag Dhankar, leading to a protest by Opposition MLAs and a walkout by the CPI(M).

The action was taken by Assembly Speaker Rampada Jamatia on the second day of the ongoing session after Roy Barman raised the issue following the conclusion of Question Hour.

Roy Barman questioned why the alleged suicide note had not been made public and referred to claims by Dhankar's wife, who recently arrived in Agartala and reportedly said she had a photograph of the note.

“Where is the suicide note? The wife of the DGP has the photograph of the suicide note. Why was the suicide note removed? Why was his uniform not checked properly? Who forced the DGP to commit suicide? We want this suicide note to be brought before the public,” Roy Barman said.

The Speaker intervened and asked the Congress MLA to stop raising the issue, saying the matter was already under investigation and that Roy Barman was not following the rules of the House.

“The matter is under investigation. You are not following the rules. The Chief Minister has already given two statements. Don't confuse the House and the public,” Jamatia said.

The Speaker then announced that the House would proceed to its next business. However, Congress MLAs led by Roy Barman, along with CPI(M) legislators, entered the well of the House and staged a protest.

Despite repeated appeals from the Speaker to return to their seats, the protesting MLAs continued their demonstration.

The Speaker subsequently ordered Roy Barman's expulsion from the House, citing the relevant rules. When the MLA did not immediately leave, the Speaker directed police personnel to remove him from the Assembly premises.

Roy Barman and the CPI(M) MLAs later walked out of the House and criticised the Speaker's decision.

The dispute comes amid continuing questions surrounding the circumstances of Dhankar's death and the alleged suicide note, with the matter currently under investigation.