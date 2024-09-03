Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman has urged Mayor of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), Dipak Majumder, to allow unapproved vendors to set up roadside stalls for one week following Durga Puja.

Roy Barman sent a letter to the Mayor after the AMC announced that non-recognized or unapproved vendors would not be allowed to open stalls during Durga Puja under any circumstances.

“A terrible calamity has impacted the entire state over the past few days. Every district has been affected, with many people suffering from flood-like conditions in their homes. From financial losses to devastation in villages, thousands of people continue to endure hardships. The capital is not an exception. Many families in different parts of the city have already been affected by this calamity," the letter reads.

In the letter, Sudip Roy Barman expressed disappointment over the Mayor’s recent press conference, which prompted him to write the appeal.

“During a recent press conference, you made it clear that non-recognized vendors would not be permitted to open stalls during the Puja under any circumstances. You also mentioned that if there is a need to open a stall in the AMC area, AMC authorities would investigate the matter and no permission would be granted if it obstructs the movement of pedestrians, vehicles, etc., due to the placement of the stall,” he wrote.

In light of the extreme suffering caused by the floods in both the city and across the state, Roy Barman requested the Mayor to reconsider his stance and allow the vendors to set up stalls for at least one week after Dashami this year.

“During Durga Puja, hundreds of families depend solely on selling retail items. Many unapproved vendors have been observed in different areas of the city. These vendors have faced significant financial losses due to the floods this year. I kindly request you to allow them to set up stalls on the roadside, at least for one week after Dashami. I hope you will take my request to heart,” he added.