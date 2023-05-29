In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC), former Tripura Minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman has demanded the mandatory inclusion of the Permanent Resident of Tripura Certificate (PRTC) along with knowledge of Bengali or Kokborok as eligibility criteria for all exams conducted by TPSC.

The demand comes in light of an advertisement for the recruitment of the post of Agriculture Officer, TAFS, Gr-1, Group-B, Gazetted under the Department of Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare, Government of Tripura. Roy Barman expressed his surprise that the provision of PRTC with knowledge of Bengali or Kokborok was not listed as an eligibility criterion in the advertisement, while the eligibility was provided for the post of Veterinary Officer in a similar scale of pay.

Highlighting the discrepancy, Roy Barman pointed out that this issue was previously brought to the attention of the TPSC Secretary on January 20 by a concerned candidate, but no corrective action has been taken thus far.

In the letter, Roy Barman urged the TPSC to rectify the mistake and ensure that the mentioned criterion becomes a mandatory provision in all future exams conducted by TPSC.