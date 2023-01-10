Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju who is in Tripura to participate in ‘Jana Viswas Yatra’ has lashed at the then UPA-led Congress government for not giving much importance to the Northeast and neglecting the region.

“I visited Tripura in the year 1988 when I was in standard 12 for participating in sports events and I feel very happy after meeting with the local people. But the development of Tripura was very poor during Congress and CPIM government tenure. But the people of Tripura are very good. I was engaged in politics at a very young age. During that time in NE, there was a Congress government while Tripura was ruled by CPI (M) the majority time. BJP was not there. We worked tirelessly and now in the entire NE, BJP formed government alone wither with the alliance”, said Rijiju.

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He claimed that before 2018 the condition of Tripura was unwell and in the last 5 years the BJP has completely changed the state.

“During earlier days the number of Members of Parliament from the Northeast was very less. When the Congress government ruled the country said that there would be no such profit and never gave importance towards the region. The prime minister also used to visit NE very less. We have demanded to focus on the Northeast but not a single Prime Minister of Congress gave importance to the region. Because of our hard work, BJP is now everywhere in NE and under the leadership of PM Modi the region is moving forward more than other states of the country in terms of development. PM Modi has declared that development of India is not possible without developing Northeast”, the union minister claimed.

He, however, claimed that earlier the security of Tripura was not good but in the last five years, the state is free from security threats.

“All problems were solved. We have removed AFAPSA. In 2023 if BJP is voted to power we will increase our development works and we are making plans to provide advocates free of cost to poor people”, Rijiju added.