Tripura Pradesh BJP President, Rajib Bhattacharya, declared the Congress as a "rudderless ship" following its recent defeats in four states. Speaking at a massive joining program in Karamcherra, Dhalai District, Bhattacharya highlighted the increasing trend of individuals, formerly associated with CPIM and Congress, joining the saffron camp.

Approximately 1,200 voters from 523 families participated in the event, signaling a shift in political affiliations. Bhattacharya disclosed that he had received a call from two senior CPIM leaders the night before, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government. The leaders acknowledged losing ground due to the absence of a viable alternative to the BJP.

During the meeting, Bhattacharya emphasized the growing realization among former supporters of Congress and CPIM that the present BJP government, both at the state and central levels, is actively working towards the overall development of the state.

Criticizing CPIM, Congress, and regional parties, the BJP Chief asserted that only the BJP can deliver tangible benefits to the people without unnecessary political upheavals. He stated, "As we believe in 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,' our government is committed to overall development."

Bhattacharya accused the Congress of being in a dire state, having lost four states recently. He highlighted the financial motivations behind Congress leaders frequently changing parties in the state, questioning their commitment to the people.

In a scathing assessment, he remarked, "Congress is now a rudderless ship. The condition of Congress is dire not only in Tripura but throughout the country." Bhattacharya pointed out the challenges faced by Congress leaders, who, having been attacked and even murdered during the CPIM's tenure, are now aligning with their former adversaries to contest the 2023 assembly polls.

"People have taught CPIM a fitting lesson. They have lost the title of the opposition party. CPIM has exploited the people and deprived the poor during their 25 years of rule," he said.