Tripura Congress observes ‘Black Day’, demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation

The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee observed a ‘Black Day’ on Thursday, October 8 demanding the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleging that democratic rights were being undermined in the country.

Congress leaders and workers took out a protest march in Agartala wearing black clothes and black badges. The protest was led by Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashish Kumar Saha and senior party leader and MLA Sudip Roy Barman. Several other party leaders and workers also participated in the programme.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Sudip Roy Barman alleged that the Congress had taken to the streets in protest against the alleged police action against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge and other INDIA bloc MPs and senior leaders during a protest on Wednesday.

“We have taken to the streets today against the inhuman atrocities and police brutality that we witnessed yesterday, including the harassment of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Kharge and INDIA bloc MPs and senior leaders. This movement is to save democracy and demand the immediate resignation of Gyanesh Kumar,” Roy Barman said.

He further declared, “Gyanesh has to go,” and said the Congress had taken an oath to continue its movement to “restore democracy” in the country.

The Congress leader claimed that similar protest programmes were organised across Tripura, including in various districts, with party workers participating in marches and demonstrations under the leadership of the Pradesh Congress Committee.

Explaining the decision to wear black clothes and badges, Roy Barman said the Congress was observing the day as a ‘Black Day’ in the history of Indian democracy. He alleged that the democratic right to protest was being obstructed and that the police were being used to prevent people from taking to the streets.



“This is a democratic country. We will not be allowed to protest, we will not be allowed to take to the streets, we will be allowed to use the police — this is how the country cannot run,” he said.



Roy Barman also appealed to the people to join the Congress movement, which he said was aimed at protecting democratic rights. He added that INDIA bloc MPs would approach the Election Commission with various demands.

The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee said a delegation would be sent to the Election Commission to formally submit the party’s demands. Congress leaders also indicated that the movement would be expanded and intensified across the country in the coming days.