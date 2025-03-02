The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday announced that the party will be holding a massive gathering on 11th March to demonstrate its strength and demand the protection of the Constitution, restoration of democratic rights, and action against massive corruption in the name of development in the state.



Speaking on the matter, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha said that on 11th March, the party will hold a central mass gathering in Agartala at Orient Chowmuhani.



“The central leadership has been invited to attend the gathering. We have invited Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani. In this gathering, leaders and workers from all wings of the party across the state will participate, and campaigning has already started. Today, we held a meeting with the unorganised workers of the Congress party to ensure the success of this mass gathering. Many times, we face challenges during such gatherings, and taking this as a challenge, we are determined to hold it on 11th March,” said the Congress leader.

He stated that this mass gathering would be the biggest and largest in the state.

“I challenge that after a long time, the Congress party will use all its strength to make this gathering a success, with demands including saving the Constitution, restoring democratic rights, and fighting against massive corruption,” he told reporters.

Saha further informed that the new Tripura Congress in-charge, Saptagiri Sankar, will be arriving on March 07.

“He will be coming for two days, starting from March 07, and will hold meetings with party workers and leaders,” he added.