Tripura Congress protests VBGRAMG Act, terms it ‘direct attack on poor’

The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on February 17, staged a protest against the BJP-led Central government, alleging that the scrapping of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) and the introduction of the VBGRAMG Act amount to a “direct attack on the poor.”



The party claimed that people across the state have opposed the Centre’s move to implement the new legislation and demanded the reinstatement of MNREGA.



As part of its protest, the TPCC organised a ‘Lok Bhawan Abhiyan’ in Agartala, drawing participation from party leaders, workers and supporters. Addressing the gathering, TPCC President Asish Kumar Saha said the demonstration aimed to safeguard the welfare and rights of economically weaker sections.



“This protest began in the state on January 10, and a large number of people from underprivileged communities have joined us. They have come forward because MNREGA has been the backbone of their socio-economic development,” Saha said.



He noted that the Congress party had played a key role in introducing MNREGA, which guarantees 100 days of wage employment annually to rural households. According to him, the scheme has provided livelihood security to poor and working-class communities while also strengthening the Panchayati Raj system.



Saha alleged that the BJP government has gradually weakened the scheme and has now effectively scrapped it. “This decision benefits corporates while pushing rural communities into uncertainty. By introducing VBGRAMG, the government seeks to control which panchayats will function and determine wage structures. It is a direct attack on democratic principles and fundamental rights,” he claimed.



The TPCC President further stated that during the recent visit of Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to campaign for the VBGRAMG initiative, the people of Tripura rejected the proposal.



“Today’s rally demonstrates that the people of Tripura want MNREGA to continue and wish to see rural development strengthened through it,” Saha said, reiterating the party’s demand for the immediate reinstatement of the scheme.