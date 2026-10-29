The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on October 29 questioned the use of the October 2021 voter list for the upcoming municipal elections and demanded the deployment of additional Central forces to ensure free and peaceful polling.

Addressing reporters in Agartala, state Congress president Ashish Kumar Saha alleged that attempts were being made to influence the electoral process and urged the State Election Commission and the administration to ensure transparency and impartiality.

Saha said the authorities must ensure that no eligible voter is denied the right to vote. He also questioned the use of the 2021 electoral roll as the basis for the upcoming civic polls.

The Congress leader further alleged irregularities in the implementation of the seat reservation roster and demanded that seat allocation strictly follow the applicable laws and prescribed norms. He claimed that repeated changes to the reservation process could favour a particular political party.

Saha said the Congress had submitted a list of sensitive and highly sensitive polling booths to the administration and sought additional Central forces for election security. He alleged that the party had not received satisfactory assurances from the State Election Commission on its demands.

Calling for an impartial approach, Saha urged the commission to take necessary steps to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

On the possibility of an electoral understanding with the CPI(M), Saha said discussions were underway within the party and a decision could be taken in the next couple of days.

He said defeating the BJP would be the Congress's primary objective in the municipal elections.

Saha also accused the ruling party of misgovernance, corruption and administrative bias, claiming that public dissatisfaction with the government was growing in both the hill areas and the plains.

He stressed that a free and peaceful electoral process was essential to ensure that the people's mandate was accurately reflected in the results.