Tripura Congress questions smart electric meter rollout, seeks probe into rising power bills

The Tripura Pradesh Congress has raised concerns over the implementation of smart electric meters in the state, alleging that a section of consumers are facing unusually high electricity bills following their installation.

Addressing a press conference at the Pradesh Congress Bhavan in Agartala on Wednesday, party spokesperson Prabir Chakraborty demanded the withdrawal of additional charges, scrapping of the ART meter system and an independent inquiry into complaints of inflated electricity bills.

Chakraborty alleged that the BJP-led government was imposing an additional financial burden on consumers in the name of modernising the power sector. He questioned whether the benefits being claimed for smart meters were actually reaching ordinary consumers.

“The use of technology is not the issue. Technology should make the system more transparent, efficient and affordable for people,” he said, while demanding greater accountability from the authorities.

The Congress leader claimed that several consumers had complained of substantial increases in their electricity bills despite no corresponding change in their pattern of consumption. In some cases, he alleged, bills had risen several times compared to previous months.

He questioned who would be held responsible if such abnormal bills were caused by technical problems, faulty meters or errors in the billing process.

Chakraborty also referred to his own electricity bill, saying he was examining an unusually high bill received at his residence to understand the reasons behind the increase.

The Congress sought verification of electricity consumption and billing records before and after smart meter installation, along with an assessment of meter accuracy. The party also demanded that complaints of abnormal billing be investigated by an independent mechanism and that consumers be provided with a clear explanation for any unusual increase.

Chakraborty said the Congress would support technological improvements in the power sector if they benefited consumers, but would oppose any system that increased the financial burden on ordinary households.