Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Asish Kumar Saha on November 13 raised concerns over voter safety ahead of the upcoming municipal elections, alleging that the ruling BJP was attempting to influence the electoral process through intimidation and pressure on opposition candidates.

Saha made the remarks while campaigning door-to-door in support of the Congress candidate contesting from Ward No. 20 of the Agartala Municipal Corporation. He claimed that residents were responding positively to the campaign and expressed concerns over civic issues and the rising cost of living.

Questioning the performance of the municipal administration over the past five years, Saha alleged that it had failed to provide adequate civic services while increasing the financial burden on residents through property tax, water tax and other charges. He also pointed to rising electricity tariffs, cooking gas prices and the cost of essential commodities.

The Congress leader further criticised the State Election Commission, alleging that it had failed to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections. He claimed that opposition candidates in several municipalities had faced difficulties in filing nominations and were subjected to pressure to withdraw their candidature.

Referring to the 2021 civic elections, Saha alleged that the BJP had captured 21 municipal bodies through intimidation and claimed that similar tactics were being attempted ahead of the upcoming polls.

He said the Congress would continue to protest against such alleged practices and urged the State Election Commission and the state government to ensure a fear-free environment in which voters can exercise their democratic rights without intimidation.