Szarita Laitphlang, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) national secretary and in charge of Tripura, asserted on Wednesday that the grand old party is fully prepared for the upcoming elections and emphasized that regardless of the challenges the party may encounter, it remains steadfast and committed to fighting for the rights of the people.

During a press conference in Agartala this morning, Laitphlang told reporters that KPS Rana and Iven D'Souza of the AICC screening committee visited the state yesterday and conducted a series of meetings.

"Yesterday, they engaged in discussions with all the party's karyakartas and workers who were hopeful about Congress participating in the Lok Sabha elections. Those who couldn't attend the meeting convened this morning for a separate session. We are actively seeking the viewpoints of every karyakarta, and based on their input, the screening committee will compile a report to be sent to Delhi. They have gathered the necessary documents and will convene another meeting in Delhi. Subsequently, the Central Election Committee will meet to make the final decision on our course of action and the INDI alliance. Following that, we will announce the list of our candidates. We emphasize a democratic process to ensure everyone's voice is heard," she informed reporters.



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When questioned about the party's stance on the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Szarita stated, "We are awaiting directions from the Central leadership on how we can collaborate with CPIM. We hope to jointly contest the Lok Sabha election against the BJP, championing the rights of the people. Over 200 workers participated in meetings with the screening committee and senior party leadership. Numerous names have been put forward, which will be shortlisted in Delhi. Congress is fully prepared for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. We are unwavering in our commitment, regardless of the challenges we may encounter. Our fight is for the rights of the people."