The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday, November 17 has urged the State Election Commission to take immediate legal action against alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct, communal speeches and attempts to create tension during the ongoing election campaign for municipal and urban local body elections.

In a letter addressed to the State Election Commissioner, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Asish Kumar Saha expressed serious concern over what he described as systematic attempts by the ruling party to eliminate the political opposition from the electoral landscape.

Saha alleged that since the beginning of the election process, several complaints of irregularities, illegal activities and unethical practices involving the election authorities, government administration, police administration and certain ministers and leaders of the ruling party had come to light.

He stated that the Congress had consistently raised concerns over alleged large-scale manipulation of electoral rolls and other election-related irregularities, while also submitting alternative and practical suggestions to the concerned authorities to address the issues.

The Congress president further alleged that statements and provocative campaign speeches made by the present and former Chief Ministers were aggravating the political atmosphere and encouraging elements to intimidate opposition parties and undermine the electoral process.

Referring to recent election rallies, Saha particularly raised concerns over alleged communal and provocative remarks made by a minister during a campaign meeting in Sonamura in the presence of the Chief Minister.

He alleged that the speech was aimed at creating communal divisions and an atmosphere of intimidation.

He also accused another minister, Sudhangshu Das, of making inflammatory remarks targeting the minority community during an election meeting in Kailashahar, allegedly with the intention of spreading communal hatred and division.

Seeking the Election Commission's intervention, Saha urged the authority to investigate the allegations and initiate appropriate action under the law against those responsible for violating electoral norms and attempting to create communal tension.

He also called upon the Commission to ensure the safety and security of voters, conduct free, fair and peaceful elections, and provide equal democratic opportunities to all political parties to exercise their rights without fear or intimidation.