Tripura Congress seeks votes to address tribal deprivations, good governance in district council: PCC Chief

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha today, April 1, said that, with the aim of freeing the people of the tribal areas from various deprivations, the party will seek votes from the common people in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections scheduled to be held on April 12.

He stated that by-elections are going to be held in Dharmanagar Assembly Constituency on April 9, and keeping both elections in mind, a meeting was held at the Tripura Pradesh Congress Bhavan on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by the in-charge of the Pradesh Congress Committee and Rajya Sabha member Christopher Tilak.

Later, addressing the media, the PCC president said that this year’s ADC elections are very significant for the Pradesh Congress.

“The Congress will contest the ADC elections as part of a three-party alliance for 28 seats. Apart from the Congress, this alliance includes the Tripura People's Party and Jan Manch. Among these, the Tripura People's Party will contest one seat, while the candidates of the Indian National Congress will contest 27 seats,” he said.

Saha also noted that during the tenure of the late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the ADC area was brought under the Sixth Schedule.

“But even after four decades, the tribal people of the ADC area are still deprived of their rights. With the aim of freeing the people of the tribal areas from all these deprivations, the Tripura Pradesh Congress alliance candidates will seek votes from the common people in the ADC elections,” he added.

The PCC president emphasized that the Congress will seek votes to establish good governance in the ADC area.