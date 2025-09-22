Tripura Congress slams BJP for excluding opposition during PM Modi’s temple visit

The Tripura Congress on Monday strongly criticized the state government for allegedly sidelining opposition parties during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration of the PRASAD project at the Mata Tripurasundari Temple.

Pradesh Congress President Ashish Kumar Saha expressed deep disappointment over the exclusion, calling it a reflection of the BJP’s “one-party attitude.” “It is very sad that the official function of the PRASAD project at Mata Tripurasundari Temple was inaugurated by the Prime Minister, yet opposition parties were not invited,” Saha said. He added that the Prime Minister represents all citizens, and traditionally, opposition leaders are included in such events.

Saha further accused the BJP of politicizing the temple, stating, “The ruling party has taken this to such an extent that it seems Mata Tripura Sundari Temple is only for the BJP. This is highly condemnable.” He also appealed to civil society to protest against what he described as the government’s partisan approach.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman took to social media to condemn the exclusion, writing, “He [the Prime Minister] is the Prime Minister of the country. The identity of any political party does not apply here. The government showed utmost indecency by not inviting MLAs or office bearers from other parties to the inauguration of the new architecture of the Mata Tripurasundari Temple.” Barman added that the public is now aware of the ruling party’s willingness to indulge in political games even in matters concerning the temple.

The Congress’s strong reaction highlights growing concerns about the politicization of religious and cultural events in the state.