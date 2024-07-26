Frontal wings of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) took to the streets today in a coordinated protest against the Union Budget for 2024-25, accusing it of being a strategic move to placate the BJP’s coalition partners. The demonstration, which included members of the Youth Congress, NSUI, Mahila Congress, and other affiliated groups, featured a rally through Agartala city followed by the symbolic burning of the budget document.

Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress President Neel Kamal Saha voiced strong criticism of the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. “The 2024-25 Union Budget, unveiled immediately after the BJP formed the government, is fundamentally flawed and anti-people,” Saha stated. He condemned the allocation of significant funds—Rs 26,000 crore to Bihar and Rs 15,000 crore to Andhra Pradesh—arguing that these provisions are intended to secure political support from Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and N. Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party.

Saha accused the BJP of crafting the budget to benefit its allies at the expense of other states. “This budget is detrimental to farmers, youths, and the middle class, imposing additional taxes on essential items and exacerbating economic difficulties,” he added.