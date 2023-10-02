The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President, Asish Kumar Saha, has termed the state government a regime led by dictators and alleged that both the Agartala Municipal Corporation and the state government have exacerbated chaos in Agartala city by raising property taxes and electricity charges in the lead-up to Durga Puja.

During a press conference today, PCC Chief, Saha declared that the state is experiencing misgovernance under the guise of good governance.

"The Agartala Municipal Corporation and the state government have precipitated a chaotic situation in Agartala city by increasing property tax and electricity charges on the occasion of Durga Puja. This reflects the autocracy of the current government. The Pradesh Congress will initiate a movement against this in the days to come," he asserted.

Saha vehemently objected to the escalation in electricity tariffs, the rise in water property tax, and the eviction of street vendors from the city.

He pointed out that the power department is exporting electricity outside the state while failing to maintain a functional power system within the state during peak hours, despite being in a surplus situation.



"Consumers are forced to endure the return of load shedding, accompanied by an additional charge. Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) has transitioned from profit to loss due to corrupt practices. The Pradesh Congress calls for an inquiry into this matter and immediate rollback of the tariff hike," he demanded.

He also criticized the corporation authorities for carrying out evictions in the city without offering any form of rehabilitation for the vendors.

"The underprivileged citizens affected by these evictions were preparing to participate in the upcoming Durga Puja. However, prior to that, the corporation authorities have rendered them destitute. It is worth noting that in no metropolitan city in the country are vendors absent. Therefore, it was inappropriate for the corporation authorities to create such an anarchic situation in the name of city cleanliness," Saha concluded.



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