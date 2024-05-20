The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday threatened to launch a massive protest against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state and said they will submit a memorandum to the Chief Secretary opposing the act.

Addressing a press conference, Roy Barman characterized this move as a mere tactic to secure electoral advantage, branding it as a political gimmick.

"Both the Central and state governments have issued notifications to implement the CAA. It's stated in the notification that in the sixth scheduled area of Autonomous District Council, the CAA will not be implemented. I have seen a similar statement from a leader of another political party. The party that has been protesting against the CAA is now participating in the government and, in an attempt to deceive the people, claims that the CAA will not be implemented in the sixth scheduled areas," said Roy Barman.

He emphasised that the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) remains an integral part of Tripura and cautioned that when lakhs of Hindus are granted citizenship, the Scheduled Tribe population will inevitably decrease.

"The reservation status will change. The entire demographic landscape will be altered. I want to tell the indigenous people who once hailed him as their 'messiah' that he has betrayed their trust. This is not a constitutional solution. Those who come from other countries and settle in Tripura and elsewhere will enjoy the same rights and privileges as native inhabitants. They will participate in jobs, politics, and other activities. This will not be tolerated or accepted by anyone. We strongly oppose the implementation of the CAA and will submit a memorandum to the chief secretary on Tuesday. Subsequently, the party will launch a statewide protest against this controversial Act," he added.