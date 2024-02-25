Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharya said on Sunday that the talks between Congress and Tipra Motha would not have any impact on state politics and are not a challenge for the BJP, as the saffron party is always prepared.

On Friday, Tripura Congress leaders and Tipra Motha which is the principal Opposition party in Tripura held a meeting in Agartala.

Speaking with the media after PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, BJP President Bhattacharya mentioned that he has no specific information about the discussions between Congress and Tipra Motha, but learned about the updates through the media.

“This is not a significant challenge for us. The BJP is always prepared. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is consistently working for development and the welfare of the people. In addition to this, the double-engine government and Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha are also dedicated to serving the people of the state. Recently, the Chief Minister launched a health insurance scheme for all, providing medical benefits up to Rs 5 lakh. Our organization is always ready, and we will present two lotuses to PM Modi. There is no way to put pressure on the BJP, as we have seen in the recently held election how the people have supported us despite various conspiracies,” said the BJP leader.

When asked about any ongoing dialogue with Tipra Motha within the BJP, he refrained from commenting and mentioned that only top leaders can provide information on this matter.

Regarding Mann Ki Baat, he stated, “It is my good fortune to have listened to this episode with all my karyakartas in Ramnagar. PM Modi has highlighted how to work more for the people of society and inspired us. He also stressed the importance of working for the last person in society and providing government benefits.”