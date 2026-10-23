The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) will hold district-level meetings across the state from October 27 to 29 to strengthen its campaign against the alleged misuse of electoral institutions and mobilise support for upcoming party programmes, TPCC president Asish Kumar Saha said on October 23.

Addressing the media, Saha said three All India Congress observers — Gajendra Pratap Singh, Pradeep Jain and Deepak Sharma — would visit Tripura during the three-day programme. They will cover all nine organisational districts and meet district and block-level leaders, along with Pradesh Congress functionaries responsible for the respective districts.

Saha said the meetings would focus on the party's demands for the resignation and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the withdrawal of FIRs and the restoration of names allegedly deleted from electoral rolls.

The Congress has accused the Election Commission of undermining democratic rights and favouring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in elections across the country.

The meetings will also focus on mobilising party workers and supporters for a proposed rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 1. The party aims to use the gathering to intensify its campaign on electoral and democratic issues.

The TPCC plans to organise further programmes at the block level across Tripura until November 25. The visiting observers will assess preparations and coordinate with local leaders to ensure the programmes are carried out effectively.

Saha added that the party would use the district-level meetings and press conferences to appeal to other Opposition parties in Tripura to join a united campaign on issues related to democracy and electoral rights.