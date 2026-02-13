Tripura Congress to launch ‘Lok Bhavan Abhiyan’ over MGNREGA concerns

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President, Asish Kumar Saha, on February 13, accused the Centre of replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act with what he described as a “jumla” scheme titled VB GRAMG, and announced a statewide protest on February 17.

Addressing reporters, Saha alleged that the Union Government has scrapped MGNREGA — a scheme named after Mahatma Gandhi — and introduced a new programme offering 125 days of mandays under the banner of VB GRAMG. He claimed the move was aimed at misleading the public.

Saha said the Congress would organise a “Lok Bhavan Abhiyan” in Tripura on February 17 as part of a nationwide campaign to demand protection of the rural employment scheme. According to him, similar rallies have already been held in several states.

Party leaders, workers and beneficiaries from different panchayats are expected to take part in the protest in Tripura. The TPCC chief urged supporters and members of the public to join the rally in large numbers to press for the continuation of the rural jobs programme.

Congress leaders have repeatedly voiced concern over the future of MGNREGA, maintaining that the scheme remains crucial for livelihood security in rural areas.