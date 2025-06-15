The Tripura Pradesh Congress on Sunday announced a statewide public outreach campaign, set to begin on June 22, as part of a nationwide initiative by the All India Congress Committee. The campaign will spotlight key issues under the BJP government, including rising unemployment, declining law and order, inflation, and broader concerns over governance at both the state and national levels.

After presiding over a meeting at Congress Bhavan in Agartala, Tripura Congress President Asish Kumar Saha said that all leaders of the Pradesh Congress Committee — including District Presidents, Block Presidents, and representatives from various party wings — gathered here today to attend the organisational meeting.

“From June 22, we will conduct a house-to-house campaign in all blocks, as per the directives of the All India Congress Committee. Today’s program has been organised as part of the preparations for this campaign. The campaign, starting on June 22, will highlight the current situation of the country and the state, as well as the steps taken by the Congress party — including by Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge — starting with the caste-based census,” he said.

Saha, who was also a BJP MLA, claimed that due to threats from US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to agree to the ceasefire on the India-Pak war over the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Starting from June 22, 2025, Congress workers will distribute leaflets door-to-door to raise awareness about pressing issues. These will include the unemployment rate, rising prices, the deterioration of law and order, and crimes against women. All these concerns will be highlighted, and we are seeking the public's support,” he added.