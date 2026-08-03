Tripura Congress to launch week-long statewide protest from August 5, seeks white paper on government expenditure

The Tripura Pradesh Congress has announced a week-long statewide protest beginning August 5, alleging corruption in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) administration and the state government, while demanding the publication of a white paper detailing public expenditure.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress Bhavan in Agartala on Monday, August 3, Pradesh Congress spokesperson Prabir Chakraborty said the party would organise three-hour sit-in demonstrations and mass protests at district headquarters, subdivision headquarters and other densely populated areas across the state.

Chakraborty alleged widespread corruption in both the TTAADC administration and the state government and called on the government to make public details of how public funds have been utilised.

He said the Congress was seeking greater transparency and accountability in the use of government funds through the publication of a white paper.

Warning of an intensified agitation, Chakraborty said that if the government failed to release the white paper, the Pradesh Congress would prepare a chargesheet detailing the alleged irregularities and corruption.

"The chargesheet will be taken to the people, and the government will be forced to answer the allegations raised in it," he said.

The Congress leader added that the party would expand its campaign across Tripura in the coming days to raise issues related to transparency, accountability and governance.

The proposed protests are expected to be held across multiple locations in the state from August 5 as part of the party's statewide campaign against the BJP-led government and the TTAADC administration.